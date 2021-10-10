Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASHDASGUPTA_FAN_CLUBS DYK Nusrat Jahan told Yash Dasgupta 'it is okay' if he didn't want 'anything to do with the baby'

Actress Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta recently opened up about their parenthood journey and their newborn son. Yash also shared that how Nusrat gave him a choice to be in their son's life or not. Nusrat and Yash became parents to son Yishaan in August. An official confirmation that Yash is the father of the baby also came for the first time.

While talking to ETimes Yash said he wanted the baby but left the final decision to Nusrat. “I didn’t flinch when she told me. I just asked her if she wanted to go ahead with it. It’s not my body it’s hers. She needed to decide. I told her I’d never leave her side irrespective of her decision. I wanted to have the baby but couldn’t have forced my decision on her. She even told me that if you want nothing to do with the baby, it’s okay, I’ll keep the baby."

Nusrat added, “He didn’t freak out at all. It was a mutual decision. We didn’t care what the world would think. I knew they’d either call me strong or call me names.” Yash added, “I may have my own reasons to have the baby. But, tell me, what did those who were talking ill of us expect? That I’d leave a pregnant woman to herself? Would that have been a fair thing to do in the eyes of the world?”

Nusrat and Yash are Bengali actors who have worked together in a few movies. She gave birth to Yishaan on August 26.

Nusrat, is also a politician, she had mentioned in Parliament that she was married to Nikhil Jain, but recently she claimed that it was only a live-in relationship. They have been separated for a long time.

Countering Nusrat, Jain released a statement that although he had insisted several times on getting married, the MP had refused to go for the registration. "Since August 2020, during the shooting of a film, my wife's behaviour started changing towards me for reasons best known to her. During our stay together I requested her on a number of occasions to get the marriage registered, but she avoided my requests," he said in his statement. The matter is pending before Calcutta High Court.

