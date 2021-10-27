Nusrat Jahan drops romantic video with 'favourite person' Yash Dasgupta from their Kashmir vacation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSRAT JAHAN Nusrat Jahan drops romantic video with 'favourite person' Yash Dasgupta

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who recently welcomed her first child with Yash Dasgupta, is in vacation mode. On Wednesday she shared a video with her 'favourite person' Yash as they enjoyed a shikara ride together in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, Nusrat dropped a romantic clip as she held Yash's hands. In the background, Kajol and Aamir Khan's 'Mere Haath Mein' song from Fanaa was playing.

Sharing the video, Nusrat Jahan wrote, "Togetherness @yashdasgupta #feels #favouritesong #favouriteperson #amazinglocale." Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, the actress dropped a beautiful picture of herself, enjoying the snowfall in Kashmir. Nusrat Jahan opted for a dark blue puffer jacket and posed with a black umbrella. "If kisses were snowflakes… I’d send u a blizzard .. #kashmirvalley #snowfall #hotchocolateweather#winterromance: Beloved @yashdasgupta," she captioned the picture.

On the other hand, Yash Dasgupta also posted a picture on Instagram. For the caption, he wrote "Wearing My Smile For Today courtesy @nusratchirps." He looked dapper in Mustard sweater paired with blue denims.

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta recently posed together for a mushy photoshoot for their first Durga puja after becoming parents to a baby boy, Yishaan on August 26. They got clicked for T2 Telegraph in ethnic outfits. The duo seemed to be enjoying each others company as they gazed lovingly at each other. Nusrat Jahan-Yash Dasgupta’s mushy photoshoot takes the internet by storm

Talking about her earlier life, Nusrat, who is a TMC MP from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, had mentioned in Parliament that she was married to Nikhil Jain, but then she claimed that it was only a live-in relationship. They have been separated for a long time. Countering Nusrat, Jain released a statement that although he had insisted several times on getting married, the MP had refused to go for the registration.

