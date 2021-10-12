Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/__YASHIAN_KASHFIA_ Nusrat Jahan-Yash Dasgupta’s mushy photoshoot takes the internet by storm

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan who recently welcomed her first child with Yash Dasgupta, is in complete festive mode. They posed together for a mushy photoshoot for their first Durga puja after becoming parents to a baby boy, Yishaan. While Nusrat has refrained from answering questions about her husband and the father of her newborn, she has posed for T2 Telegraph in ethnic outfits with Yash. The duo seemed to be enjoying each others company as they gazed lovingly at each other.

The photoshoot was widely shared online by fan clubs. In the pictures, Nusrat and Yash can be seen smiling gleefully and posing for the camera. Take a look

On Monday (October 11), Nusrat shared a few glimpses of the birthday celebrations of Yash Dasgupta. Seemingly the rumoured couple had a romantic dinner over the weekend. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nusrat shared a picture of the birthday cake which referred to Yash Dasgupta both as 'husband' and 'dad' with "Happy birthday," written on it with icing.

Nusrat has been reportedly dating Yash after her much-publicised estrangement with her husband Nikhil Jain. Nushrat gave birth to her son Yishaan on August 26.

Speaking to the media recently, she referred to the talk about the father of her newborn child, and said: "I think that's a vague question to ask and put a black spot on somebody's character as a woman. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood moment together. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time." Has Nusrat Jahan secretly tied the knot with Yash Dasgupta? Her latest pics hints the same!

Nusrat, who is also a politician, mentioned in Parliament that she was married to Nikhil Jain. But recently the actress claimed that it was only a live-in relationship. They have been separated for a long time.

