Nushrratt Bharuccha pens heartfelt note on Covid crisis, says 'deeply saddened with everything'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha pens heartfelt note on Covid crisis

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is heartbroken with everything happening around the world due to the Covid19 pandemic. The second wave of coronavirus is hitting hard with cases increasing at an alarming rate in India. People are suffering to get oxygen beds, concentrators, plasma and injections. The actress revealed that she has also lost known people and is deeply saddened. Talking about how the future will be, Nushrratt said that she is at a loss for words.

Nushrratt Bharuccha said, "Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to COVID - 19… Families broken .. lives destroyed .. so deeply saddened with everything around us. I find myself at a loss of words.. I just feel this heaviness running right down to the pit of my gut. We say stay home, stay safe. But my home is not just these 4 walls, my home is my country and the people of my country aren't safe.."

She added, "I don't think any of us can fathom the depth of the repercussions which are yet to follow.. I truly do not know what world we will be in, in the future.. If this is the one we are in right now."

Before the surge of the second wave of Covid, Nushrratt Bharuccha had started shooting of her next film Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress had shared many pictures from the sets with her co-stars. This is the first time when Nushrratt will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai. The mahurat of the film was shot at Ayodhya. The cast went to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple where they performed a puja before officially starting the shoot.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans. She will next be seen in "Chhorri", "Hurdang", "Janhit Mein Jaari" alongside Ram Setu.