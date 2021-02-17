Image Source : YOUTUBE/T-SERIES Nushrratt Bharuccha on Saiyaan Ji crossing 100mn views on YouTube, 'Honey Singh and I maintain winning streak'

Nushrratt Bharuccha notes how rapper Honey Singhs songs have always been a highlight in her career as an actress, and adds that featuring in the video of his new song Saiyaan Ji has been special for her. Nushrratt said, "Saiyaan Ji is close to my heart as it is my first single music video with Honey Sir. This is our fourth song together, after Dil chori, Care ni karda and Chote chote peg and with the song now crossing 100 Million views, we have maintained our winning streak."

"The fact that the song has become such a massive hit is an amazing hype for us," the actress added.

The actress recalls shooting just after lockdown for the song.

"The song is special to me as I shot for it right after lockdown was lifted. That time, I was in the middle of promoting Chhalaang, and was running from one activity to another, but somehow we fixed updates and worked it out - even if it meant shooting for 18 hours a day," she recalled.

Nushrratt added: "We are all very elated with the result that we have delivered a blockbuster song!"

The song Saiyaan Ji has successfully crossed 100 mn view on YouTube. The actress was lauded for her performance and looks in the video. The song has been composed by Honey Singh and the lyrics have been penned down by the rapper along with Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati.

On the professional front, Nushrratt was last seen in the sports comedy-drama, Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film was bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgn, and Ankur Garg. Chhalaang released on Amazon Prime on November 13. The actress is currently gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming film Chhorii. She also has Hurdang and Janhit Mein Jaari in her kitty.

- with IANS inputs