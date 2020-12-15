Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUPURSANON Nupur Sanon shoots for 'Filhall 2' with Akshay Kumar, gets adorable birthday wish from sister Kriti

It's Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon's birthday today and guess what she did on her special day? She shot for her upcoming project with Akshay Kumar which is none other than the sequel to their song 'Filhall.' Taking to her social media, the singer shared the update alongside a picture with the team members of her music album 'Filhall 2.' She also wrote about how excited she was about her working birthday and that too with Akki. Meanwhile, her sister and actress Kriti Sanon who recently tested positive for COVID-19 shared an adorable birthday wish on the photo-sharing application.

Taking to Insta, Nupur updated her fans and wrote, "15.12.2020 It’s my first working birthday as an actor!! My heart is full and I’m so thankful to have spent my special day with such talented energies. There couldn’t have been a better birthday gift from the universe than to have me on set in front of the camera. The journey of #Filhall2 begins today. @akshaykumar @ammyvirk @arvindrkhaira @bpraak @jaani777 @azeemdayani #Thehappyteam #Gratitude."

While the heart warming wish from the Raabta actress read, "If you wanna go, baby let’s go, If you wanna rock, I’m ready to roll, And if you wanna slowwww down, We can slow down together!!Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! @nupursanon You are the one person who i share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with! Basically you are my “Dear Diary."

Speaking about 'Filhall,' it released in November last year and soon became a chartbuster with over 15 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. Not only this but the song which was crooned by B Praak became the fastest Indian video to reach 100, 200, 300, 400, 500 & 700 million views.

Watch 'Filhall' song here:

Coming back to Kriti, she is all set to reunite with Akshay after Nupur’s sister Housefull 4 in Bachchan Pandey. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's 'MIMI' and Dinesh Vijan's untitled project in which she will be seen opposite her 'Bareilly Ki Barfi!' co-star Rajkummar Rao.