Ranveer Singh claims Singham Again to be his daughter's debut film, but is that true?

Bollywood Royalty Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Singham Again. The trailer of this film directed by Rohit Shetty was released on Monday i.e. 7 October at a grand event in Mumbai. During the event, Ranveer said that this film is his daughter's debut film because Deepika was pregnant during the shooting of Singham Again. However, it was already revealed that Deepika was pregnant during the shooting of Kalki 2898 AD, which was shot and released earlier than Rohit Shetty's directorial. So, did Ranveer go factually wrong with his claim?

Ranveer Singh calls Singham his daughter's first film

Ranveer said at the trailer launch, "Deepika could not attend the event as she is with the child. I have night duty. There are a lot of stars in the film and I would like to say that this is the debut of my child, Baby Simba, as Deepika was pregnant during the shooting of Singham Again." The actor gave the tag of Baby Simba to his daughter. "On behalf of Lady Singham (Deepika), Simba and Baby Simba, wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. Enjoy the trailer and celebrate Diwali with your families. We need your love and blessings," Ranveer said. However, seems like Ranveer went a little wrong with his claim here. If a film is being called a child's debut film only on the basis that she was in her mother's womb at the time of shooting then technically Kalki 2898 AD will be DP and Ranveer's daughter's debut film, as the film released in May 2024, earlier to Singham Again.

Deepika was pregnant during the shooting of Kalki in 2898 AD

In an interview, Shashwat, who played the role of Supreme Yaskin's commander had revealed in an old interview that told that he had to drag Deepika from hair for a scene in Nag Ashwin's film. When that scene was shot, Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh was present on the Kalki 2898 AD set and Deepika was pregnant at that time. Shashwat said that he assured Ranveer that full caution would be taken regarding Deepika in the scene and even a body double would be used wherever needed.

The film is adorned with these actors

Deepika started shooting for 'Singham Again' in April 2024. On September 8, the couple welcomed their daughter and also shared this good news with the fans. On the other hand, talking about 'Singham Again', Deepika will be seen as Shakti Shetty in the film, who is the first woman in the 'Cop Universe'. Ranveer will reprise his role as 'Simba' in this action-packed film. The film also stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

