Ranveer Singh saves young fan from being mobbed at Singham Again trailer launch, video goes viral | WATCH

The trailer for the much-anticipated Diwali release Singham Again has just dropped, generating significant buzz all across. Fans have taken to the internet to express their excitement and praise for the action-packed film, eagerly awaiting its release on November 1. In a recent social media post that has gone viral, a touching moment from the 'Singham Again' trailer launch event captured the hearts of many.

Ranveer Singh's gesture wins social media

As Ranveer made his way through a crowd of adoring fans and paps, he noticed a little girl in tears who seemed to be lost and getting hauled amid the fan frenzy. In a display of kindness, Ranveer swiftly lifted the child into his arms to rescue her, ensuring her safe reunion with her worried mom. This gesture by Ranveer has won the hearts of social media users.

Watch the video here:

Apart from being a powerhouse on-screen, it’s incidents like this that highlight his humble and likeable personality off-screen. As the actor recently embraced fatherhood himself, this moment feels especially poignant, reminding everyone of the responsibility that comes as one truly stands as a hero not just in reel but in real life too. For the unversed, Ranveer Sing and Deepika Padukone welcomed their baby girl on September 8. Munchkin will be turning a month old on Tuesday. The couple has not yet shared any details about her, forget a photo, the newborn's name announcement also awaits.

About the film

Singham Again is releasing this on this Diwali. The latest film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe will be released on November 1, it will compete at the box office against Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Rohit Shetty's film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles along with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackky Shroff and Ravi Kishan.

