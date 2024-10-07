Abir Gulati: Fawad Khan makes Bollywood comeback after 8 years, stars shooting with Vaani Kapoor in London

Follow us on Image Source : X Pakistani actor Fawad Khan makes Bollywood comeback after 8 years with Vaani Kapoor

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood after eight years. The name of Fawad's comeback film is 'Abir Gulaal' and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite him in this romantic comedy. The shooting of the film started in London on September 29. This film will be directed by Aarti S Bagri. At the same time, it will be produced by Vivek Aggarwal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy.

Vani-Fawad's romantic poster is out now!

The makers have shared this photo while announcing the film in which Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor are seen together. If reports are to be believed, this film will be shot in the UK in the months of October and November 2024. The makers are busy making this film a grand international production. Many great artists from India and the UK will be seen in its supporting cast. A leading musician of Bollywood has already prepared 6 original tracks for this film which have been sung by famous Bollywood singers. However, details about the same have not been shared yet.

The controversy over Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' release in India

Recently, there was a lot of controversy in the country regarding Fawad's film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. This film was to be released in the country on October 2. However, it was not released after fierce protests in many cities. Moreover, the founding chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray strongly protested against the release of the film and said that he would not allow the release of a Pakistani artist's film in Maharashtra under any circumstances.

Fawad has already worked in three Indian films

Fawad's last Bollywood film was Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' released in 2016. Even before this, he had worked in 'Kapoor and Sons' released in 2016 and 'Khubsoorat' released in 2014. Now he will be making a comeback in India after eight years.

Also Read: 'Tiger kam bolta hai isliye Ranveer...,' Akshay Kumar's epic punchline at 'Singham Again' trailer launch