'Tiger kam bolta hai isliye Ranveer...,' Akshay Kumar's epic punchline at 'Singham Again' trailer launch

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor have taken social media by storm. The trailer of their upcoming film Singham Again has been released today and ever since netizens have been talking about every aspect of the 5-minute trailer. The star cast also attended the trailer launch press conference of the film along with Rohit Shetty.

A star studded trailer launch press conference

Ajay along with Ranveer, Kareena Tiger and Arjun attended the Singham Again trailer launch event. Deepika Padukone skipped the event to be with her newborn baby girl, whereas Akshay Kumar is in America shooting for his upcoming film Housefull 5. Hence, even he had to skip the press conference. However, the actor connected to media and fans via a small video call at the trailer launch. Amid all this, the actor gave one of the best punchlines ever.

What did Akshay say?

While talking about the film, Akshay wished the cast and especially Ajay Devgn. He also mentioned the others and thanked the audience for making Sooryavanshi a hit after the pandemic. Later Akshay ended the video call by saying that he knows Tiger Shroff speaks less, hence he has given full leverage to Ranveer Singh. 'Haan mujhe pata hai ki Tiger kam bolta hai, isliye Ranveer ko maine khula choda hai,' Akshay said. This video has tickled netizens laughing bones.

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh calls Singham Again his baby's debut

For those who don't know, Deepika Padukone concluded the last leg of shooting for Singham Again, while she was four months pregnant. Hence, Ranveer called Singham Again his baby's debut film as she was in DP's womb while shooting. For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their firstborn on September 8, 2024.

On the film front, Rohit Shetty's fifth film from his cop universe film franchise is to be released on November 1. The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan will be seen along with Kartik in Anees Bazme's next.

