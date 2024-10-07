Singham Again trailer: Ranveer Singh turns Hanuman for Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone comes out of syllabus

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Singham Again trailer is out now

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is the latest director to make a fresh new adaptation of Hindu mythology Ramayan. His upcoming film Singham Again has been in the talks since its inception and now weeks before its release, the makers have released the trailer. Singham Again trailer is everything a cinephile expects from a movie, There's drama, action, a bit of romance, comedy and hopefully some suspense. The film takes a deep inspiration from Ramayan and depicts the modern war of good over bad.

The 4-minute and 58-second trailer (possibly one of the longest in history) gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of Singham Again. It shows Ajay in the role of a modern Ram who will venge to win back his Sita played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In this fight, he will be joined by Tiger Shroff as Lakshman and Ranveer Singh as his Hanuman. Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar is in the role of a modern Jatayu and Deepika Padukone is in the out-of-syllabus role of Lady Singham. However, the best supporting cast has to go to Salman as the actor is reprising his role of Dabbang Chulbul Pandey for Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

5th film for Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Social media users have given green signal to the trailer of Singham Again. However, its seems like the makers have already shown the entire plot of the film. Except for Salman, there might be no surprise element for the audience. Moreover, Singham Again is fifth installment for Rohit Shetty's cop universe film franchise. The film that initiated the legacy was 2011's Singham featuring Ajay, Prakash Raj and Kajal Agarwal. Then its sequel was released in 2014, titled Singham Returns. The third film was Simmba, released in 2018, the movie focused on Ranveer Singh as Sangram Simmba Bhalerao. Sara Ali Khan was cast opposite Ranveer in this film. The fourth film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe is Sooryavanshi. Released in 2021, the film stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and Katrina Kaif as his spouse.

Singham Again is releasing this on this Diwali. The latest film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe will release on November 1, it will compete at the box office against Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

