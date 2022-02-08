'Music is orphaned...' says Nitin Mukesh mourning Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NITIN MUKESH Nitin Mukesh mourns Lata Mangeshkar demise with beautiful throwback picture

Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar had won millions of hearts with her soulful voice. The legendary singer took her last breath on February 6 and left the nation in a state of mourning. Heartbroken Iconic singer Nitin Mukesh, son of late legendary singer Mukesh took to social media and shared some throwback pics with Lata Mangeshkar along with an emotional note, grieving the loss of the latter. He wrote, "Today is only the first day after you left us, beloved didi. The world is heartbroken. There is a strange emptiness within us. We are desolate. I shudder to think of what life will be without you."

"Music is orphaned. I have lost a mother all over again. I am inconsolable. Dear God, have mercy on us. Just send her back to us," Nitin Mukesh added. For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar had worked closely on several songs with both Mukesh as well as his son Nitin Mukesh. It was Mangeshkar who named Nitin's son Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Meanwhile, passed away at the age of 92, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along. On January 8, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID19 and pneumonia.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects. Prominent ministers including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Piyush Goyal and Sharad Pawar were also present. Several celebrities were present at the funeral including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. They paid floral tributes to the late iconic singer.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career in her teenage years in 1942 and has sung over 25,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over seven-decade career, she was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.