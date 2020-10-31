Nitika Tomar case: Kangana Ranaut slams 'Mirzapur 2' after accused says he was inspired by Munna’s character

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut slams Mirzapur 2 web series in Nikita Tomar case

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday slammed Farhan Akhtar produced 'Mirzapur 2' for glorifying criminals after the accused in the brutal murder case of Nikita Tomar confessed being inspired by a character 'Munna' in the web series. It was reported that Nikita was shot dead outside a college in Ballabhgarh by her jilted lover for rejecting a proposal.

Recently the accused in the case has confessed that he was inspired by Amazon Prime Video‘s web-series Mirzapur 2’s character Munna, which was played by Divyendu Sharma, to do the act.

Surprised by the kind of statement accused made, Kangana Ranaut, taking a jibe at the Bollywood industry, said "shame on Bullywood for causing more damage."

Taking to the twitter, the Manikarnika actress slammed the series for glorifying criminals, saying “This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti-heroes not villains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always."

Earlier also Kangana had voiced her opinion in Nikita Tomar murder case and slammed some of the leading Bollywood actresses including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha among others for not speaking up in the matter. She tweeted, “All of them should be put in jail for fake and selective activism, these filmy bimbos have caused huge damage to the cause of woman empowerment, why their mouths are sealed for Nikita who has been shot dead in broad daylight by a Jihadi.”

