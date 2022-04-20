Nimrat Kaur opens up on gaining 15 kgs for Dasvi role and people's 'snide remarks' on her body

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NIMRATOFFICIAL Nimrat Kaur gained 15kgs for her role in Dasvi

Highlights Nimrat Kaur plays the role of Bimla, a housewife, in Netflix film Dasvi

Nimrat said that she gained 15 kgs for Dasvi over a six-month period

The actress said that the role of a housewife demanded that she bulk up

Nimrat Kaur's latest release Dasvi saw her playing the role of a housewife named Bimla. For the movie, The Lunchbox actress gained 15 kgs. In a social media post, she shared some images from the time she put on the weight and another pic which shows her in her usual avatar. Nimrat shared her experience of weight gain for the movie and how people's bodies and their relationship with them should not be someone else's business but theirs alone.

Read: Nimrat Kaur, Suraj Sharma, Anupam Tripathi: Indian actors who featured in international series

Sharing the images, Nimrat said that she has now lost all of the gained weight for Dasvi. The actress is seen in a white sports bra and white floral printed joggers. Her stunning body transformation is worthy of priase. She wrote in her note, "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times --gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime."

Read: Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital with Sidharth Malhotra; watch

She further shared that while she was cherishing her transformation and calories that she had to take for the transformation, people gave her comments in form of “snide remarks and uncalled-for jokes.”

Appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show earlier, Nimrat has opened up about her weight gain journey. ""=I had time, I had six months in hand so I put on weight at my own pace. I ate lots and enjoyed myself," she said.

Sharing the reason behind gaining weight, Nimrat further added, "This was a creative decision. Tushar (Tushar Jalota), who is the film's director, wanted me to look different from all my previous characters on screen. After the film, losing weight was also a long process."