Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's goofy video after Thanksgiving dinner is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples in the industry and there's no doubt about it. Before ringing on their first wedding anniversary on December 1, the actress gave her husband a cute four-legged gift in the form of a dog named Gino. Well, now the duo is celebrating Thanksgiving 2019 in the presence of their family and has shared pictures and videos on their social media where they are seen getting goofing with each other.

Nick shared two videos on Instagram in which they can be seen talking about how much good food they've eaten later which they were seen having fun with some filters of the photo-sharing application. Nick even shared a video for his fans to wish everyone and wrote, "Happy thanksgiving everyone!" Have a look:

Our Desi Girl also shared a picture with Nick and wished everyone on the occasion. She wrote, "Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always.."

Previously, Nick shared the video of his wedding anniversary gift which PeeCee gifted and wrote, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra."

Later, they posted a video in which the actress' dog Diana was seen scaring the new member of the family.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and was shooting for The White Tiger in the capital with Rajkummar Rao.

Nick, on the other hand, will be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level. Have a look:

