Nick Jonas' comments on Ranveer Singh's post make fans go in a frenzy

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's social media is the most happening place to be. The actor shares his quirky looks and also gives a sneak peek into his life through his Instagram posts. He is also seen commenting on wife Deepika Padukone's posts and winning the hearts of the people. However, this time it was Nick Jonas whose comments made the fans go into a frenzy. Ranveer shared a video on World Nutella Day and promised personalized goodies to winners of a contest.

Nick Jonas, who appears to be a fan of Nutella as well, couldn't stop himself from commenting and asking about the prize. The American singer wrote, "So what are the prizes?!." He added, "I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars."

Fans were thrilled with the comments and gushed that the two stars are the best. One Instagram user said, "you ought to give him one just for showing up." Another wrote, "You guys are my favorite."

Recently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made headlines for wanting to raise 'many' kids together. PeeCee had said that she wants to make a cricket team of kids with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress also expressed that the couple is looking forward to starting a family but did not say if they are planning it in the near future.

On the other hand, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83.