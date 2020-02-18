Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli opens up about their break up, says 'I was made the villain'

Counted amongst most controversial and talked-about break-ups of the industry, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar shocked her fans when she hinted about split with her then-boyfriend Himansh Kohli in December 2018. Soon the singer's social media was filled with emotional and heart-breaking posts and not only this she was also seen crying her heart out during various occasions like reality and live shows. On the other hand, the Yaariyaan actor was mum and was being blamed for her condition. Well, the actor has finally broken his silence and spilled beans on what happened between the two. In an interview, Himansh has revealed that it was Neha and not him who decided to move out of their relationship and made him a villain.

Talking about how he was referred merely as Neha's ex-boyfriend, Himansh told Bombay Times, "I understand that; I have been in a relationship with the person, and it’s normal for everyone to link me with her. But sometimes, I feel bad because there is an identity that I made for myself in 2011 when I started out as an actor with the TV show, 'Humse Hai Life.'"

Neha and Himansh

Further, he revealed how it wasn't an ugly break-up but Neha's statements on social media made it sound like the same. Talking about the same he said, "Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media. That was when we had just split towards the end of 2018 and she had put up this post online. Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front."

Neha and Himansh

He said that he chose to wait for some time and later would change his mind because he felt this is the same person whom he had loved and how can he say anything against her. Further, he said, "All I can say is that she didn’t want to continue and so, we mutually decided to separate. It was her decision to move on in life and I respected that. But then in no time, the story took a turn. Each time she put up a post, I faced a backlash."

Neha and Himansh

On the work front, Neha is these days seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 and is enjoying the success of her recent song along with Aditya Narayan, with whom she was rumoured to get married. Check out the new song here:

While Himansh will next be seen in the film 'Boondi Raita' which also stars Ravi Kishan and Sonali Seygall. Take a look at the new posters here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries