Neha Kakkar starts 'Move On Challenge' for girls crying over exes. We wonder what Himansh Kohli has to say

One of the popular Bollywood singers of recent times, Neha Kakkar became the highlight after her dramatic break up with Yaariyaan actor Himansh Kohli in the year 2018. She was spotted crying during various LIVE concerts and reality shows which made many of her fans sympathize with her. She even opened up about her fight with depression over social media and said that she will not be able to love anyone else now. What happened to her, Neha doesn't want to happen with anyone else. Furthermore, she does not want any girl to cry over her ex-boyfriend, and in the wake of the same, she has started the #MoveOnChallenge asking women to know their self-worth and not let heartbreak overpower your happiness and life.

The video shows Neha and a few other women crying their hearts out later which they transform into their glamourous avatars. Her latest song with singer Jaani titled 'Jinke Liye' with the lyrics 'Jinke liye hum rote hai, woh kisi aur ki baahon mein sote hai' plays in the background. Captioning the same, Neha wrote, "MoveOnChallenge #JinkeLiye Feat. My Beautiful Girls @tashakapoor @suyesha_savant @ritikavatsmakeupandhair @deepikasdeepclicks @vibhagusain." Have a look:

Neha, who happens to be one of the most popular and most followed celebrity on social media definitely caught the attention of her fans. Resulting to which, her video crossed a million views in just a few hours with many dropping heart emojis on the same.

Neha has become all the more active on social media in the time of coronavirus lockdown. She even participated in the pillow challenge and shared her video on her latest track with Yo Yo Honey Singh Moscow Mashooka. Captioning the video, she wrote, "#PillowChallenge on #MoscowMashuka."

After remaining silent for almost a year, Himansh finally opened up about the break-up and said, "Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front."

Neha and Himansh

Later, Neha responded to his comments through a cryptic post on social media post which hinted at Himansh using his popularity. Have a look:

Neha who judged the popular Indian Idol season 11 came in the limelight because of the news of her marriage with the host Aditya Narayan.

Watch Moscow Suka song here:

Watch Jike Liye song here:

