Neha Kakkar shares lovestruck photos from mehendi ceremony. Can you spot Rohanpreet's name in her mehendi?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar shares lovestruck photos from mehendi ceremony

Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh today. The pre-wedding ceremonies of the diva singer have started and she has been treating her fans with every bit of the fun. After leaving her followers mesmerized with her Haldi look, Neha Kakkar shared lovestruck photos from her mehendi ceremony. Other than posing with her soon-to-be husband Rohanpreet, Neha can be seen flaunting the beautiful henna design she got painted on her hands. Neha captioned the photos: "Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki"

For the mehendi ceremony, Neha donned a gorgeous bottle green lehenga by designer Anita Dongre and complimented it with statement jewellery. Hair tied in a bun and flashing a gorgeous smile, the singer completed her look. While all brides get their husband's name written on the front of their hands, Neha had a unique way to flaunt Rohan's name in her mehendi. Can you spot it?

For the Haldi ritual, Neha was dressed in a plain yellow saree while Rohanpreet complemented her look in a yellow kurta. She shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony!" In another image, Neha was seen flashing a smile while mehndi was being applied on her hands and legs. Delhi's famous Raju Mehndi Wala took charge of Neha's bridal mehndi. "She looks so pretty in yellow," a fan commented. "Can't wait to see her in red lehenga," wrote another.

A few days ago, Neha had shared pictures of Rohanpreet proposing to her. In the photos, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a red heart-shaped placard that reads: "Will you marry me?" Reportedly, the two met on the sets of their recently released music video, "Nehu da vyah".

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the industry and enjoys a huge fan base. Her fans were eagerly waiting for her marriage. Talking about her beau Rohanpreet, he is a Punjabi singer. He was seen as a contestant in Rising Star and later appeared in Mujse Shaadi Karoge where he entered to impress Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill for marriage.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage