Neha Kakkar's parents wanted to abort her due to THIS reason, reveals brother Tony. Watch video

Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers of the Bollywood industry. From singing 'Mata ke bhajan' to stepping into the reality show Indian Idol, Neha has come a long way. She has a list of chartbuster songs in her feather including Kala Chashma, Coca Cola, O Saki Saki, Garmi, Dilbar, etc. But for those who think that she got everything served in a silver spoon, you are wrong. Her journey to success has not been a successful one but she made sure that through hard work she achieves everything which she has dreamt about. She was born in Rishikesh on June 6. In a recent video dedicated to Neha on her birthday, her singer brother Tony Kakkar opened up about their family and Neha's journey. But one thing which caught everyone's attention was the mention of how their parents wanted to abort her due to financial conditions.

In the video, Tony talks about how Neha's abortion could not take place due to the fact that eight weeks had passed. The lyrics in the video which talked about the incident goes like this--"Halaat itne kharaab the, khaali khaali se haath the, Na zada pade likhe, bhole se maa baap the. Paise nahi hote the, raato mei wo rote the, Garbh tha giraana, par beete hafte 8 the, Garmi ka maheena, din tha 6 June ka, shaam dhal rahi thi janam hua junoon ka."

Watch the emotional video here:

The first episode of the show that was released in the year 2017 depicted their birth in Uttarakhand and revealed that their father used to sell samosas at schools and colleges to earn his living while their mother was a housewife. The Kakkar siblings began singing bhajans in jagratas since childhood without any professional training. Watch the first part here:

A few days back, Neha gave an insight about her new bungalow and even shared the photo of the house in which she was born. She wrote alongside, "This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional."

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tony also opened up about how Neha would sing at religious events in their home town. He said, "Since a very young age, Neha started singing at religious events, and people used to be mesmerized with her soulful voice. She was a complete performer even at the age of four. Most of the time because of her events we used to be busy but I remember we used to go to amusement parks and that was like the most thrilling thing for all three of us."

On the work front, Neha's last song was 'Moscow Mashuka' which she sang along with rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Watch it here:

