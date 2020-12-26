Neha Kakkar made husband Rohanpreet unfollow his ex-girlfriend, shares story behind song Ex Calling

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ROHANPREETSINGH Neha Kakkar made husband Rohanpreet unfollow his ex-girlfriend

Singer Neha Kakkar has been ruling the headlines lately for her latest song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Before the release of the song, the diva shared a picture with her baby bump and broke the internet as her fans started speculating that she is pregnant. However, she announced the song soon. On the other hand, soon after her wedding, Rohanpreet released a song called Ex Calling. Sharing the story behind the song, Neha Kakkar revealed that she made him unfollow his ex-girlfriend on social media.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh came together on the screen first time after marriage in The Kapil Sharma Show. When Kapil Sharma asked Rohanpreet about the song Ex Calling, Neha revealed that she asked him to unfollow his ex-girlfriend and then he made a song out of it. The singer also revealed that it is a coincidence that all the songs she made in the lockdown became a reality of her life.

She said, "Yeh jab gaana maine banaya Nehu Da Vyah, yeh maine Rohu se milne se pehle banaya tha (I made the song Nehu Da Vyah before I met Rohanpreet). I swear on my music." The singer referred to songs like Diamond Da Challa, which talked about a lockdown wedding, and Nehu Da Vyah.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet graced The Kapil Sharma Show by twinning in blue and white outfits. While the singer looked chic in a white top and blue denim, her husband made an applaud-worthy entry on "Tenu Leke Main Jawanga" song in a blue shirt.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She had shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.