Neha Kakkar gifts brother cricket pitch at home, Tony Kakkar calls her 'child of god'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TONYKAKKAR Neha Kakkar gifts brother cricket pitch at home

India's top female singer Neha Kakkar has been ruling the charts with her latest songs. The singer is riding high on success and never fails to surprise her fans with something new every now and then. Other than her songs, the singer keeps treating fans with glimpses from her private life. On Wednesday, Neha Kakkar gave a sneak peek into the cricket pitch that she got made at home for her brother Tony Kakkar as a gift. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a video of the pitch and asked her brother how he liked the gift.

Neha Kakkar wrote, "Cricket Pitch at home!! Work in progress... Gift kaisa laga?? @tonykakkar .... - Aapki Choti Behan #NehaKakkar." Tony was quick to respond and showered her with praises. He commented, "The bestest gift ever nehu. I am so lucky. Thank youuu. You truly a special child of god. An inspiration to million. Your achievements inspire me to work harder."

Check out the video here-

Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet also commented on the post and said that the cricket pitch is a surprise gift for him as well. he said, "Wowww Babu ye to sirf Tony Bhai k liye he nhi Infact Mere liye bhi Surprise Gift Hogya!!"

On Monday, Neha Kakkar celebrated her first Holi after the wedding with Rohanpreet. Sharing videos and pictures from the celebrations, she wrote, "Happy Holi from Our Family to Yours!! Stay Happy, Spread Love!! #NehuPreet ki Pehli Holi!!!!."

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. The duo met during a music video collaboration and fell in love. After a couple of months of dating, they got married. Neha had shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehendi ceremonies.