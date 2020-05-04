Neha Dhupia enjoys art time with daughter Mehr

Actress Neha Dhupia and her daughter Mehr turned to art on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a photograph that shows her and her little girl playing with paint. "Piece of (he)-art," she captioned the image.

Netizens were amused to see paint splattered all over Mehr and Neha. Reacting to the picture, filmmaker Tahir Kashyap wrote: "hahah so cute. What fun." Check out the picture here:

Actress Dia Mirza commented with a heart emoji on the mother-daughter's adorable snap.

Mehr was born to Neha and Angad Bedi in November 2018.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, and Neena Kulkarni.

