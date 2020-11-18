Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHADHUPIA Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi pen adorable birthday wishes for daughter Mehr on her 2nd birthday

It is a happy day for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who turned parents to a doting daughter on November 18, 2018. The couple are celebrating their daughter Mehr's 2nd birthday on Wednesday. Sharing a priceless greeting for her daughter, mommy Neha penned an adorable birthday note for her ‘little Simbaa.'

Neha Dhupia shared a few photos of Mehr from their recent vacation to Maldives on Instagram.

Wishing Mehr, the actress wrote "Our little baby girl... May you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest cause deep down you will always be our little Simbaa! Happy Birthday our doll."

On the other hand, Mehr's father and actor Angad Bedi thanked her for choosing him and Neha as her parents. "Today at 11:25 am you were born to us. Happy birthday to our baby girl Mehr. She turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. Forever grateful," Angad wrote alongside the pictures featuring him and Mehr.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Delhi in May 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year.

On the work front Angad Bedi was recently featured in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. He also stars in Mum Bhai, which is streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee 5. While Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She features as one of the gang leaders on TV reality show Roadies Revolution.