Neetu Kapoor thanks Ambani family for 'immeasurable love and support' when Rishi Kapoor was ailing

Neetu Kapoor conveyed her gratitude to the Ambani family for their constant support during husband Rishi Kapoor's two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor and the Ambanis and wrote, "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say, it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family".

She further continued, "As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai , Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family".

Rishi Kapoor’s family, Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor performed the prayers for the departed soul at their home in Bandra on Sunday. Ranbir, actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, close friend Ayan Mukerji were among those who immersed his ashes at the Banganga ghat in Mumbai the same day.

Rishi Kapoor passed away after suffering from leukemia for over two years at the age of 67. The National Award-winning actor was cremated on the same day in Mumbai. His demise, a day after the death of Irrfan Khan, left fans around the world in shock.

His family released the following statement on his death:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

