Neetu Kapoor shares 'ironical picture' with late Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt 'loves' it

Neetu Kapoor shares 'ironical picture' with late Rishi Kapoor

In loving memory of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor dropped an 'ironical' picture with him. On Monday, Neetu took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture featuring the late actor. In the image, Rishi can be seen talking to someone as Neetu sat next to him. Both the stars were seen sporting serious expressions as if they trying to listen or understand something.

Describing their expressions in the photograph, Neetu wrote, "This was me having a birds-eye view on every time he spoke.. quite an ironical pic." Reacting to the same, Alia took to the comments section and wrote, "Love this" adding a laughing emoji along with a few heart emojis.

Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to the post by commenting with a string of red heart emoticons on it.

Neetu often shares pictures of the late actor on social media. A few days ago, she talked about the 'circle of life' and shared throwback photos of granddaughter Samara Sahni with grandfather Rishi Kapoor and daughter Riddhima in her grandfather Raj Kapoor's lap.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared two photos. In one of the photos, her granddaughter Samara could be seen sitting in Rishi's lap and in another one, Neetu's daughter and Samara's mother, Riddhima, could be seen in her grandfather, Raj Kapoor's lap.

She captioned the post as, "Grandfather's loving lap @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #circleoflife #comforting #love."

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

They also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

