Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima introduces her to new member of Kapoor family- Doodle

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor welcomed the new members of the Kapoor family called 'Doodle' and shred adorable pictures with him. On Wednesday, the actress shared a cute picture with her dog that has been gifted to her by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The photo shows Neetu hugging the little dog and looking so sweet. She wriote, "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button 'Doodle'" Reacting to the picture, Riddhima commented, "Uff, in love with this button."

On the other hand, Riddhima also shared a collage of pictures of the dog with mother Neetu and herself. She wrote, "We welcome this cutie Doodle #shitzulove Thank you @vardaan_gupta__ He is absolutely adorable." The pet is Shih Tzu puppy. Riddhima also shared a glimpse of the puppy on her Instagram stories and wrote, "New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor."

Recently, during an Instagram chat, Riddhima Kapoor was asked if she fights with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor even at this age. The star kid answered, "all the time." She also revealed her inspiration and nutritionist and credited her mother for both. One fan also asked about how Neetu Kapoor has been coping with the death of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, she said, "We derive strength from each other. We are well."

After Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise on April 30, Riddhima flew down to Mumbai to be by her mother's side during this hard time. She could not attend the last rites of her father due to lockdown restrictions. Now, she has become her mother's strength and keeps sharing adorable pictures with her. Neetu Kapoor also gave her a smart haircut at home while salons are closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

On a related note, Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan visited Neetu Kapoor at her home a few days ago and had a small get together. Riddhima had shared photos and treated fans with a sneak peek into the Kapoor Brunch.

