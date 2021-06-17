Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETI MOHAN Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya reveal name of their newborn son with endearing First pics,

Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 3. Neeti and Nihaar took to their social media on Thursday and revealed the name of their little one. They also shared some endearing pictures of the newborn.

Sharing a few pictures of herself with Nihaar and their son, Neeti wrote, “Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. ARYAVEER has chosen us as his parents. Couldn’t have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful @nihaarpandya(sic)”.

The doting father Nihaar had announced the arrival of their son with an adorable silhouette picture of both where Nihaar could be seen kissing Neeti on her forehead. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nihaar wrote "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine."

Thanking God, doctors and their near and dear ones, he added "Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise' ..With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All... Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed."

On February 15, 2021, Neeti had shared her pregnancy announcement with her Instagram family. Mohan, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared the exciting news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

"1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.