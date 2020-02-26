Neena Gupta says she is still not famous after ‘ID is checked thrice’, fans claim it’s because she looks youn

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neena Gupta says she is still not famous after ‘ID is checked thrice’

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is ruling the headlines these days for her performance in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actress is undoubtedly a popular face in the showbiz but recently, she had a humbling experience when her ID had to be checked three times. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Neena revealed that she isn’t that famous yet as she had to show her ID thrice. She wrote, “Jab teen baar id dekha jata hai toe samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin huee

In the picture, Neena looks gorgeous as she flaunts a blue kurta and white salwar look. She pairs the outfit with some cool black sunglasses on her eyes and a denim jacket on top.

Soon after she shared the photo, her fans disagreed with her caption and claimed that since she looks younger than her pictures, she had to get her ID checked again and again. One Internet user wrote, “Mam, usually the the picture in the passport/ID is younger than the actual person holding it. In ur case, it’s the other way round! That’s the reason he is double checking it.” Another comment read, “Neena mam, you are indeed very famous.. courtesy your applaudable and brilliant work.. I think its surely because of the new look.”

While Neena is above 60, she keeps up with the latest fashion trends and gives all other beauties a race for their money. Recently, Neena chopped her hair short and shared her new look on Instagram saying, “Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google reduce my age now at least)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut.”

