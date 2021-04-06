Neena Gupta joins Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in 'Goodbye', to play Big B's wife

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN, BALAJI Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is the latest one to join the cast of film "Goodbye" starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna. Gupta will be seen playing Bachchan's on screen wife in the Vikas Bahl-directed film. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, "Goodbye" will be the first on-screen collaboration between Gupta and the 78-year-old screen icon. On joining Big B, the actress said it is a dream come true and she is excited to share screen space with him.

"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. "Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," Gupta, 61, said in a statement.

Some time back, Bachchan had showered praises for Neena Gupta in a hand-written note appreciating her performance in the 2018 film "Badhaai Ho". sharing his letter on Instagram, Neena, who essays the role of a 50-year-old expecting mother in the film, wrote, “Aapse ye patr aur pushp paake ankhen khushi se bhar aain. Thank you so much, Amitabh Bachchan sir."

The "Badhaai Ho" actor had previously collaborated with producer Ekta Kapoor in the 2018 buddy comedy film "Veere Di Wedding".

"Goodbye" went on floors last week.

