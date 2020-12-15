Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Nazar Na Lage! Amitabh Bachchan's 'nimbu mirchi' on 2021 post is exactly what's on our mind

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a funny post on how to protect the upcoming year 2021 from evil. Amitabh, an avid social media user, posted an Instagram image featuring the numeric 2021, with lemon and green chillies. For the unversed, hanging 'Nimbu mirchi' or lemon and green chilies is a traditional Indian way of protecting a possession or a thing from the evil's eye. The 'Coolie' actor also penned down a quirky note expressing his concerns over how the new year 2021">2021 will turn out since 2020 has been a bad year for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside the image, Amitabh wrote in Hindi: "Do Hazaar bees ke ant par, ab kuch hi din baaki hai, nazar na lage, ikkis waali tigdi par bhaiya, nimbu mirchi taang do (There are a few days left before 2020 ends. Wishing it stays protected from evil, let's hang the lemon and chillies)."

On the work front, the thespian has a line-up ready to hit the theatres. He will be seen in "Brahmastra", "Jhund", "Chehre", and an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone over the coming months.