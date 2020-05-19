Birthday special: When Nawazuddin Siddqui said he's the highest paid actor in Bollywood on Aap Ki Adalat

From Bollywood to OTT platforms, Nawazudddin Siddiqui has ruled hearts with utmost conviction and passion towards acting. Born in 19 May 1974 in Muzaffarnagar's Budhana, the phenomenal actor made his debut in the film industry with a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer 1999 film Sarfarosh. He then appeared in a couple of movies but it was not until 2010 when his role as a journalist in Anusha Rizvi's Peepli Live came into focus. After that, the rest is just history. as he has made his presence felt strongly with films such as Gangs of Wasseypur ,Kahaani ,Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and so forth. And, who could ever forget Ganesh Gaitonde from Netflix series Sacred Games.

Nawazuddin Siddqui opened up about his struggle in Bollywood and the constant comparison with "good-looking" heroes on India TV's Aap Ki Adalat in 2017. “I am the highest paid actor in industry as far as acting is concerned. I did not have to ask. They (filmmakers) themselves started paying me this", he was quoted as saying in the show.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also talked about India's obsession with Hollywood and said, "“I do not know why there is an inferiority complex among ua. Everybody here wants to work in Hollywood and become big. I can’t understand why we have this complex. When we watch films from a powerful country, we feel somewhat inferior. We think our films are not up to their level, but at present, we should feel proud of our films. We are making films with very good content here.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen next in Ghoomketu on Zee5. He plays the titular role and will be seen sharing the screen space with director Anurag Kashyap, who plays a cop in the film.

You can watch Nawazuddin Siddqui Aap Ki Adalat full interview here:

