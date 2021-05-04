Natasa Stankovic shares adorable video of Hardik Pandya and son Agastya bonding, calls them her 'everything'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASASTANKOVIC__ Natasa Stankovic shares adorable video of Hardik Pandya and son Agastya bonding

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their son Agastya on July 30 last year. The duo keeps posting adorable pictures of their little munchkin on social media, leacving the fans in a meltdown. On Monday, Natasa shared another sweet video of him with father Hardik in which they can be seen bonding. The actress captioned the video, "my everything."

In the video, Agastya can be seen lying on Hardik as the two cuddles. A sweet smile is there on Hardik's face as he holds his little munchkin close to him. Watch the video here-

Talking about how he has changed as a person, Harik Pandya earlier said, "When you have a kid, you automatically think differently. You have more work. Automatically, there is some work. You think about life in a different way. I think the perspective towards my family has changed. As a person I have changed and the change has come for the better."

Pandya had announced the news on Twitter with this post: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara."

Earlier last year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa on social media. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."