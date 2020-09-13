Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMITDAS Namit Das begins shooting for 'Aafat-E-Ishq'

Actor Namit Das has started shooting for his upcoming film "Aafat-E-Ishq". The Zee Studios production kicked off its shoot a few days ago in Nasik with necessary safety precautions in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The film, based on the 2015 Hungarian black comedy "Liza, The Fox-Fairy", is directed by Indrajit Nattoji. It features an ensemble cast of Das, Ila Arun, Amit Sial, Vikram Kochhar, Deepak Dobriyal and Neha Sharma.



"The original Hungarian film is a favourite of those who love world cinema and it's amazing for me to be working on its Indian adaptation with such a talented ensemble cast. "It's a very unique, quirky rendition of the original movie and I hope to entertain viewers through it," Das said in a statement.



"Aafat-E-Ishq" will stream on ZEE5 later this year. The film had been in the pipeline for Namit for quite some time and the shooting for it began a few days ago in Nasik with all due safety precautions.

Das currently stars in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy", a screen version of Vikram Seth's novel, ad

apted by Andrew Davies. The show premiered on BBC One in the UK and will available on Netflix for Indian audiences.

