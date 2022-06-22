Who is Naga Chaitanya's rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala? Know everything about Made In Heaven actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOBHITA DHULIPALA Know everything about Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya's relationship rumours are rife with Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Ever since Naga's divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, entertainment galore is abuzz with the ex-couple moving on in their lives. Sobhita's name came into the limelight after rumours spread that Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together. Naga Chaitanya has purchased a property in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source claimed.

Since the news surfaced, it has caused a debate on social media, with Samantha's followers assuming that Naga Chaitanya's affair with Shobhita was the reason for their split, while Naga Chaitanya's admirers insist that this is not the case.

Who is Sobhita Dhulipala?

Born in 1992, Sobhita Dhulipala is the winner of Femina Miss India Earth 2013 title. She also represented India at Miss Earth 2013. She has primarily worked in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). Later, she went on to star in the Telugu spy film Goodachari (2018). She gained fame with her role in the Amazon Video drama series Made in Heaven (2019). She also appeared in Netflix's Bard of Blood.

Sobhita Dhulipala's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sobhita who was last seen in Major. She has Ponniyan Selvan, Made In Heaven 2 and the Hindi remake of The Night Manager in her kitty.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

