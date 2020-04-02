Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nafisa Ali's ration, medicines go out of stock in Goa amid COVID-19 crisis

Veteran actress and cancer survivor Nafisa Ali Sodhi is stuck in Goa as the country is in 21-days lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The actress has revealed that the situation in Morjin, where she is staying in Goa, is very and she doesn't even have ration to survive on. While talking to Hindustan Times, the actress stated that she has been eating dry food for the last couple of days and the situation is getting worse.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi said, "The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It’s only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone."

The actress, 63 years old, further stated that she and her daughter's family were planning to stay in Goa for just 10 days when they arrived from Delhi and now they are stuck. They had to extend their trip because of the situation.

She added, "My grandchildren’s schools were shut so my daughter was anyway scared for my health and so she asked me to come to Goa. And then there was the lockdown and everything is shut here. All my medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so I can’t have them delivered from elsewhere. So what option so I have now? I’m not taking any medicines, which is not good for my health."

Nafisa also shared that while she and her daughter's family are safe, her niece who returned from Switzerland tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangalore. She said, "She came back from Switzerland and got herself checked and it was positive. She was in the hospital and has now recovered completely. The recovery rate is very good but people have to get the treatment, and for that they need to be tested. It’s very important and that’s how we can beat this."

