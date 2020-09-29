Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mumbai Police to record Anurag Kashyap's statement in sexual harassment case

After actress, who alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her in 2014, threatened to sit on a hunger strike, Mumbai Police has jumped into action. The police will soon call the filmmaker to record his statement in the matter. The actress had recently questioned why the accused has not been arrested even when she has filed a case against him. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe has returned to work today, who has tested COVID19 positive, and now, the case will proceed. The police will take the decision today as to when will they call Anurag Kashyap for questioning.

The complainant had alleged that despite registering an FIR, the Mumbai Police is not taking any action against Kashyap. The actress also met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale. She received support from the Athawale who stated that they will protest if Kashayp is not arrested.

Last week, the actress filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station in Mumbai, accusing him of sexual misconduct in 2014. She claimed that Anurag Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. "An FIR has been lodged against accused of the offense rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman -- U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC," the actress' lawyer mentioned.

Asked what the next legal step would be, the lawyer told IANS: "I am clearing everything here. Right now I am heading to the police station, and so far I would like to mention, our priority is to get Kashyap arrested, because the offense is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him."

Anurag Kashyap has denied all allegations and had also garnered support from the industry friends who said that the filmmaker has always stood up for a women's dignity and respect.

(With Inputs by Dinesh Maurya)

