Image Source : TWITTER/KANGANATEAM Mumbai Police issues third summon to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli

The third summons has been issued to actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to appear on the 23rd and 24th of this month by the Bandra police station. Earlier this month on November 3rd, the second summons was issued to the sisters' duo. While Kangana was supposed to appear on November 9, Rangoli had to appear on November 10 before the Bandra Police. However, they remained absent.

To the reason for skipping the previous summons, their lawyer had sent a letter to Bandra Police seeking a postponement as the sisters were busy with their brother Aksht's wedding then. Now that the wedding and all the ceremonies are over, Mumbai Police has issued fresh summons for investigation.

A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in it in a bad light with claims of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc, on the social media and through public statements. His FIR was registered on October 17.

In his complaint, he also charged the Ranaut sisters of seeking to create a Hindu-Muslim divide through objectionable comments, citing Rangoli's "make the mullas and secular media stand in line and shoot them down; the history may call us Nazis, who cares" remarks.

