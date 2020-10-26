Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAI TAMHANKAR Multifaceted actor Sai Tamhankar is all set to unfold ‘The Saree Story’

The six yard of magic and panache which is every Indian women’s pride and tradition. ‘Sarees’ which portray different virtues in a woman has now got a new definition. Multifaceted actor Sai Tamhankar has turned into an entrepreneur with her new exquisite label ‘The Saree Story’

Sai along with her college buddy Shruti Bhosale Chavan came up with the concept of globalising saree with sumptuous and elegant designs.



“ Me and Shruti go a long way. Since our college days we dreamt of doing something together. We were teenagers then and had no idea how life was going to shape up and finally 2020 gave us a lot of time to plan this and hence I took the plunge to present a new side of me through ‘The Saree Story’ ,” says ecstatic Sai Tamhankar.

So what is the Sai factor in her brand, the actress turned entrepreneur elaborates “I am very punctilious actor when it comes to choosing of my characters and roles ; similarly the designs, the cloth and every minuscule element that culminates into the process of making a saree is unique and exclusive at the ‘The Saree Story’. Like there is a story to every film every Saree in our brand has a story to it and I hope it’s treasured and hailed”.

Shruti Bhosale Chavan the brain child behind ‘The Saree Story’ says, "Sarees never get old or out of fashion but they keep on reinventing themselves."

“Sarees can’t get out of fashion, they have strong Indian values and traditions attached to it. There are 30 odd types of Saree in our country and every state has an unique styling of a saree and a heritage background attached to it therefore we thought of naming our brand ‘The Saree Story’.”

Keeping the ancient designs and creations intact Shruti has blended it with the way the new generation looks at wearing the saree. Both Sai and Shruti are confident of enticing their clientele with variant designs, attractive colours and innovative patterns.

“ I was always fascinated with my mother’s saree collection and I guess I have inherited love for the sarees from her. We have sarees for all age groups starting from 18 to 80 years and for all occasions festive, party, weddings and yes casual and office wears too. So Saree becomes a second skin for every women,” concludes Shruti who also have sarees which are pocket friendly and extravagant too.

