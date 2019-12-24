Mouni Roy turns Santa Claus for HIV-afflicted kids

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mouni Roy spends a day with HIV-afflicted kids

Actress Mouni Roy knows the best how to make children happy during Christmas. She recently turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). On Monday, She spent an entire evening with the kids fulfilling each child's wish and making everyone dance and also playing games with them. “It is of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception, of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same respect any human being gets in society.

Mouni also took to her Instagram to share a picture with the kids. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Yesterday I realised how it is still of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same basic respect any human being gets in the mainstream society. They are as normal as we are. It was a lovely afternoon spent with these amazing babies and I got reminded of how tiny our problems are, issues so petty we waste our time indulging. Couldn’t have had a better Christmas celebration but here at the Desire Society with em ; we sang & danced & played dumcharades & reminisced school’s secret Santa days. Love & love , Sir Sherlock , his Watson & plenty of Christmas cheers!

"They are as normal as we are. I felt so good today. It was a lovely evening spent with innocent souls as I got reminded of my secret Santa days and I couldn't feel happier turning Santa for all these kids," Mouni said.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in "Brahmastra". The film also stars Southern superstar Nagarjuna and is set to hit the theaters during the summer of 2020.

(With IANS inputs)

