Bihar Assembly receives bomb threat, intensive search underway after dog squad reaches spot

Patna:

The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Friday received a bomb threat through email, police said. Giving details, Sachiwalay-1 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anu Kumari said, "We received information that an email containing bomb threat was received by Bihar Legislative Assembly officials. Police are thoroughly inspecting the premises."

Bomb and dog squad teams have been deployed, and an intensive search is underway, she said. The assembly had received a similar threat on March 13, which, however, turned out to be a hoax.

Bomb threat email sent to Delhi Assembly on Thursday

In another development, a bomb threat email sent to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday triggered a massive security drill across key government establishments and public locations, officials said.



The email landed in multiple government and other inboxes at 8.14 am, including those linked to the Assembly. The letter carried the threat of possible blasts at the Assembly, Secretariat, certain schools and a metro station at different times during the day, they said.



Acting swiftly, the Delhi Police, along with bomb disposal squads and dog units, launched extensive anti-sabotage checks in the Assembly premises, the Secretariat, schools and metro stations. "The email appears to be a hoax, but all standard security protocols are being followed to ensure public safety," a police officer said.



All locations mentioned in the email are being checked, with security heightened across central and sensitive zones, with additional personnel deployed and entry and exit points closely monitored, police said. Cyber teams have been engaged to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.

Several schools in Punjab’s Patiala receive bomb threat

Prior to this, several schools in Punjab’s Patiala received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to launch anti-sabotage checks, officials said. Upon receiving the information, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and police teams rushed to the schools, they said.



Search and sanitisation operations were underway at the premises, they added. The fresh scare comes close on the heels of similar threats reported in recent weeks from multiple places in Punjab and Haryana, where such emails later turned out to be hoaxes. A few days ago, several schools in Chandigarh had also received bomb threat emails, but nothing suspicious was found following the checks.

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