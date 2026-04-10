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  4. Market Closing Bell: Sensex surges 918.60 points to settle at 77,550.25, Nifty above 24,000

Market Closing Bell: Sensex surges 918.60 points to settle at 77,550.25, Nifty above 24,000

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices also gained 1.5 per cent each. Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Shriram Finance.

Market Closing Bell
Market Closing Bell Image Source : Pixabay
Mumbai:

The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices also gained 1.5 per cent each. Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Shriram Finance. 

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