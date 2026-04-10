The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices also gained 1.5 per cent each. Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Shriram Finance.
Market Closing Bell: Sensex surges 918.60 points to settle at 77,550.25, Nifty above 24,000
The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices also gained 1.5 per cent each. Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Shriram Finance.
Mumbai:
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