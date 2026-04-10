Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' locks release date; new poster revealed

New Delhi:

Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor are starring in a new film titled Daadi Ki Shaadi. The film marks Neetu Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Bollywood debut. The film's release date and poster were unveiled on Friday, April 10. The fim is a comedy centred around a family navigating the wedding of its matriarch.

When is Daadi Ki Shaadi releasing?

The poster of Daadi Ki Shaadi features the leading stars Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and The Diplomat Sadia Khateeb. The film will be released in theatres on May 8. It will release on Netflix after running its theatrical run.

"Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited," read the caption.

Daadi Ki Shaadi was majorly shot in Shimla

Director Ashish R Mohan, in December 2025, shared that Daadi Ki Shaadi is close to completion, with plans to release it around Mother’s Day (May 10, 2026) or sometime in April. After wrapping a 40-day schedule in Shimla, Mohan says most of the film is done, with only a few patchwork scenes left, including an end-credit song scheduled for January. “I wanted to complete the film after I locked my release date. We had shot a song choreographed by Ganesh [Acharya] master in Shimla earlier this year, but a one-day shoot remained as there was talk of a [conflict between] India and Pakistan,” he told Mid-Day. On May 7, India launched strikes on Pakistan in an operation code-named Operation Sindoor. For safety reasons, Mohan and the team returned to Mumbai.

Talking about what’s left, he adds that the finale number is quite large in scale. “700 children from the schools in Shimla and outside and has the entire cast in it. I will invite the entire cast to come down [to] shoot the song and scenes — in Golden Tobacco Factory or Film City. [We also have] one-day scene to shoot with Riddhima,” the filmmaker says.

Daadi Ki Shaadi also features Sarath Kumar, Nikhat Hegde, Tejaswini Kolhapure and Sadia Khateeb. It was initially planned for a December release, but the makers have now announced the new date as May 8.

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