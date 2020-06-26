Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMOUNIROY Mouni Roy shares throwback photos with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Mouni Roy on Thursday shared old photos of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress treated the fans with some throwback photos in which the actor is seen flashing a wide smile as he parties with his close friends. One of the photos shows Mouni with Sushant and his then-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. She simply captioned the photo saying, "Remember?" and left the fans emotional.

TV celebrities and fans reacted to the photo and remembered Sushant with a heavy heart. Hina Khan wrote, "Awwww" while designer Ken Fern said, "Fond memories, to cherish forever." A Instagram user commented, "He was the next aamirkhan of bollywood." Another wrote, "We will remember him forever."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 after battling depression for six months. His last rites were performed at Vile Parle Crematorium on June 15 and later, his family immersed his ashed in River Ganga at their hometown Patna.

On Thursday, makers of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara announced that it will be released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. It will be available for free for all subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to the later actor.

Announcing the same, film's director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."

"And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," he added.

