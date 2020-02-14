Mouni Roy's vacation pics look like beautiful paintings. Seen them yet?

Mouni Roy's cool vacation photos go viral

Mouni Roy is one of the most stylish actresses in showbiz industry. Besides acting, Mouni loves travelling. Every now and then, the gorgeous lady make us go green with envy with her stunning vacation photos. Recently, she is in Maldives enjoying some quality time with her 'bestie'.

The actress has been constantly keeping her fans and followers on Instagram updated. Mouni is regularly sharing photos from her Maldives vacay. And, by looking at the pictures, we can say Mouni is a water baby. She looks no less than a mermaid in a red and purple monokini. She also shared her photo wherein she is gorging over a lavish floating breakfast. ''Breakfast but first BESTIE Thank you,'' her caption read.

Mouni also gave a sneak-peek of the infinity pool, leaving her fans in admiration. Sharing another photo in which she can be seen enjoying the swing, the actress wrote, ''Found my spot in this ridiculously beautiful painting ; thank you for letting me come & ‘hang','' she wrote alongside the picture.

On the professiona front, Mouni was last seen in Made In China, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will next feature in Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna. Ayan Mukerji's mythological drama is slated to hit the theaters during the summer of 2020.