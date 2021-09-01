Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEHADHUPIA Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia enjoyed every bit of her 'khufiya' baby shower with Angad Bedi | PICS

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, actor-husband Angad Bedi are expecting their second baby. The announcement of the good news was made a while back with a lovable Instagram post. Yet again their fans got a surprise in the form of their baby shower pictures that were shared on the photo-sharing application. The mom-to-be got a sweet surprise from her friends also including Soha Ali Khan. Alongside the same, she shared an emotional note that read, "I had no idea today's day would pan out like this ... the sweetest 'surprise' baby shower. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off guard.

Followed by an evening with our favourite masis in the making. I love you all loads, agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena. Here's to the ones who made it and the ones we missed. All my love, always." Not only this but she even shared a lovable picture with her actor-husband Angad and wrote in the caption, "All you need is love love love #babydaddy @angadbedi."

Her parents and daughter Mehr were also a part of the celebration. Sharing pictures with them, Neha wrote, "The sweetest surprise …. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon … honest confession I have never ever been surprised … never!!!! This one was worth the wait … baby mama loved it …. Uff."

The announcement of the arrivale of their second baby came in July through a family picture where everyone was dressed in black. Neha wrote with her post, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare."

On the work front, she was last seen in 2020 short film titled Devi while Angad featured in Janhvi Kapoor.