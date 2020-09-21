Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma looks super cute in her latest pool pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump in the latest pool pic

Actress Anushka Sharma who is soon going to welcome her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli surprised her fans by sharing a latest pool pic of herself. Yes, the Zero star posted a lovely pic on her Instagram handle where she is seen in a black monokini flaunting her baby bump.

She captioned the image writing quotes of authors Eckhart Tolle and Ram Dass. Anushka wrote "'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward, because ... 'After all, we are all just walking each other home' - Ram Dass. #worldgratitudeday."

Isn't she glowing?

As soon as she uploaded the picture, a lot of her fans and celebs dropped their reactions. Gold actress Mouni Roy commented saying, "Beautiful inside out." where as Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "So cute" on her post.

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma and her hubby Virat Kohli shared the good news with their fans last month on social media. The couple took to their Instagram and posted a picture of themselves. The duo captioned the image informing their fans about the baby's arrival date. They wrote, "And then we were three! Arriving January 2021."

Check it out here:

Many celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor posted their wishes for the couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is famous for her roles in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more. She was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from that Anushka also owns a production house named Clean Slate Films. Her last production was a show on Netlfix Bulbul. She even produced web series Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime.

