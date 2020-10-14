Mom-to-be Amrita Rao reveals her husband reads Bhagwat Gita to the baby

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMRITA_RAO_INSTA Amrita Rao opens up about her pregnancy

Actress Amrita Rao keeps a low profile in terms of sharing her private life. However, everyone got to know about her pregnancy after she was spotted with a baby bump outside a clinic in Khar. And now the actress herself opened up about her pregnancy.

Amrita spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said that the feeling of motherhood is yet to sink in and until the child comes it will be a little hard for her to believe what nature can do.

Talking about the special cravings, the actress revealed that the baby is happy with the kind of food she is having and there are no such cravings. But one of the most interesting things which Amrita spoke about was how her husband Anmol pampers her.

She told that he reads a chapter from Bhagwat Gita and even sings their favourite song to her and the baby every night.

Isn’t it sweet of him?

Amrita and RJ Anmol got married in 2016 after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, talking about her career, mom-to-be Amrita Rao debuted as a lead with Raj Knawar’s Ab Ke Baras (2002). She is best known for her popular films like Ishq Vishk (2003) opposite Shahid Kapoor, Main Hoon Na (2004) opposite Shahrukh Khan and Zayed Khan, Vivah (2006), Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008) and more.

Iconic painter MF Husain declared Amrita Rao as his muse after Madhuri Dixit and made several paintings of the actress post inspiration from her character in Vivah.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 2019’s Thackeray. The film was based on the life of famous politician Bala Saheb Thackeray played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage