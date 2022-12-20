Mohit Raina breaks silence on divorce rumours with Aditi Sharma; says 'I really don't know...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MERAINNA Mohit Raina breaks silence on divorce rumours

Mahadev fame Mohit Raina tied the knot with Aditi Sharma in January this year. The pair exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan this year. They recently made headlines after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actor deleted all his pictures with his wife. Their divorce rumours began to circulate on the internet. After reports of their separation surfaced on the internet, several fans were worried about the couple. The actor has finally addressed the rumours of his divorce.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the actor rebuked the reports and termed them "baseless." He also shared that he is currently celebrating his first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. "I really don’t know from where it started, it was carried by an online portal. I am happily married and celebrating first anniversary in Himachal Pradesh. Just baseless news (sic)," Mohit stated.

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma met through common friends. After becoming close friends, they decided to take their relationship a step further. The pair surprised everyone with their wedding pictures in January. Sharing the pictures, Mohit wrote, "Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey, Aditi & Mohit." The pictures stirred the internet and garnered a lot of love.

Also read: Cannes, Berlin Film Festival voice support for Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohit Raina is most fondly known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the hit TV show Dev Ke Dev Mahadev. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with a role in Uri: The Surgical Strike and later in the same year, he also ventured into the digital space with the web series Kaafir. He was last seen in the web series Bhaukaal.

Also read: Bholaa: Ajay Devgn raises stakes of action-drama with a suspenseful tagline and intriguing posters

Latest Entertainment News