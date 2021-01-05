Mohanlal's hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 coming soon; Tovino Thomas unveils logo

Image Source : TWITTER/@LIVEICN Mohanlal's hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 coming soon

The third season of Malayalam Bigg Boss is all set to be launched soon. Recently, during the grand launch event of the reality show, 'Star Singer', Actor Tovino Thomas has unveiled the logo of the upcoming season hinting its return, and just like other seasons, the third one will also be hosted by ace actor Mohanlal. Reportedly, the third season of Bigg Boss will be launched in February.

The exact launch date will be announced in the coming weeks. While, the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam got cancelled on the 75th day due to COVID-19 pandemic, makers now have third season rolling on the floors, soon. From Rajith Kumar to Fukru, the second season featured 23 contestants.

The first season of the reality show crowned TV host-turned-actor Sabumon as the winner.

On the other hand, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2. It was recently announced that the film will skip its theatrical release. It will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, the streamer announced.

Mohanlal dropped the teaser of the film on January 1, 2021, in midnight to give his fans a sneak peek. Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, "Drishyam 2" stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther, and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 becomes the first mainstream Malayalam film to announce its direct-OTT released in 2021.

The story of the sequel will begin from where the prequel left off. The movie was already made into Hindi, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.